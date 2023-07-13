 Skip navigation
Cardinals are betting favorites to have the NFL’s worst record

  
Published July 13, 2023 05:50 AM

The Cardinals are the clear favorites to have the worst record in the NFL in 2023.

Arizona is a +225 favorite to finish the regular season with the fewest wins, via BetMGM. Tampa Bay is next at +850, followed by Houston at +900.

Bettors are overwhelmingly betting on the Cardinals to finish with the fewest wins in the league: More than half of all the money bet this offseason on the team with the fewest wins has been bet on the Cardinals.

With Arizona coming off a 4-13 record and Kyler Murray’s status uncertain following last season’s knee injury, it’s no surprise that not many people are expecting much of the Cardinals. The silver lining for an ugly year may be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.