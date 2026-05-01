Cardinals are NFL’s longest long shots to make the playoffs

The dust has settled on the 2026 NFL draft, and perceptions around the Cardinals haven’t changed: They’re the longest long shots to make the playoffs in the NFL.

The Cardinals’ betting odds to make the playoffs are currently +2000, which gives them the longest odds to make the postseason. They also had the longest odds to make the postseason before the draft, so the addition of running back Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick made no difference to how likely the Cardinals are to make the playoffs, at least as far as the betting odds are concerned.

The biggest reason that few see the Cardinals winning this season is the uncertainty at the quarterback position, where Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are likely to compete for the starting job, and rookie third-round draft pick Carson Beck could push his way into the mix as well. There’s no reason to think any of those quarterbacks are going to lead this team to the playoffs this season.

And it doesn’t help the Cardinals’ cause that the NFC West figures to be very competitive, and the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers are expected to be NFC championship contenders.

First-year Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has inherited a team that no one expects to be in the playoffs this year. The Cardinals may be building more for 2027.