Cardinals building new team facility in Phoenix, set to open in 2028

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they are building a new practice facility and team headquarters in north Phoenix with a scheduled opening date of 2028.

The new facility will be the anchor of a mixed-use, 217-acre site, with the Cardinals’ building slated to be 30 acres and more than 250,000 square feet.

With the new facility, the Cardinals will leave their current Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe, which has housed the franchise since 1989.

“Our goal has always been to provide our players and coaches with the best possible environment to prepare and perform at the highest level,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement released by the team. “As we evaluated our options, it became clear that we needed more space than what was available at our current location or elsewhere in Tempe. We are deeply grateful to the City of Tempe for its incredible support over the past three decades and for its continued partnership. And we are just as excited to welcome this new chapter in our team’s history.”

“The Arizona Cardinals’ new headquarters and state-of-the-art practice facility is an exciting, welcome addition to our city’s Headquarters Alley,” Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement released by the team. “I’m grateful for this game-changing investment and the energy this project will bring to our community.”

The Cardinals moved from St. Louis to Arizona in 1988 and were known as the Phoenix Cardinals until 1994. The franchise originated in Chicago, playing its games there from 1920-1960.