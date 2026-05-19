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Cardinals CB Will Johnson “just feels right” wearing No. 2 in second Cardinals season

  
Published May 19, 2026 07:01 AM

Will Johnson won a national title and made All-America teams while wearing No. 2 at Michigan, but it wasn’t available when he joined the Cardinals as a second-round pick in 2025.

Johnson wore No. 0 as a rookie, but he’s back in his old number for his second season because linebacker Mack Wilson opted to switch to No. 1. After the team’s first OTA on Monday, Johnson said the switch made a significant difference in his mind.

“It means a lot,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “It just feels right. I feel real comfortable in it so I’m glad I was able to get that back.”

Johnson was available in the second round because of injuries that kept him off the field too often in his final college season and a hamstring injury hampered his preparations for his rookie season, but better health is another reason why Johnson feels he’s on an upswing this time around.

“It’s a whole different feeling going into this year versus last year,” Johnson said. “Last year, coming in with all the draft stuff and combine, and I was injured coming in, so that versus having some experience and feeling comfortable in the defense is a whole different feeling. It feels really good this year.”

The Cardinals opted for defensive continuity by retaining defensive coordinator Nick Rallis under new head coach Mike LaFleur. A strong year for Johnson would help make that decision pay off in Arizona.