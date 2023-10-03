Cardinals change punters, cutting Nolan Cooney and signing Blake Gillikin

The Cardinals have changed punters.

The team cut Nolan Cooney on Tuesday and signed veteran Blake Gillikin to replace him.

Gillikin served as the Saints’ punter the past two seasons, averaging 47.0 yards a punt. He lost a battle with Lou Hedley for the job this year.

On 13 punts this season, Cooney averaged 45.5 yards per kick and had a 40.3 yard net, with two downed inside the 20. He had beaten out Matt Haack in the preseason for the job as the Cardinals sought a replacement for Andy Lee.

Cooney averaged only 39 yards a punt on three punts Sunday against the 49ers, with a 31.0 yard net. It was his last punt that derailed his stats and his status with the team, with a 20-yarder following a sack that pushed the Cardinals out of field-goal range in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals also promoted safety Joey Blount to the 53-player roster from the practice squad, leaving two open slots on the roster.

Defensive lineman Phil Hoskins signed with the team’s practice squad.