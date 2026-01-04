Cardinals could finish with 14 losses for first time in franchise history

The Cardinals began playing in 1920. In 2025, they could have the first 14-loss season in franchise history.

They’ve lost 13 games for the third time in the last four seasons, and they’ve missed the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

But, no, they’ve never lost 14 games.

This year, the Cardinals started 2-0. Since then, they’ve gone 1-13.

Before 1961, the NFL didn’t play 14 games. The schedule moved to 16 games in 1978 and to 17 in 2021.

Since moving from St. Louis in 1988, the Cardinals have 20 seasons with double-digit losses.