nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Cardinals could finish with 14 losses for first time in franchise history

  
Published January 4, 2026 01:02 PM

The Cardinals began playing in 1920. In 2025, they could have the first 14-loss season in franchise history.

They’ve lost 13 games for the third time in the last four seasons, and they’ve missed the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

But, no, they’ve never lost 14 games.

This year, the Cardinals started 2-0. Since then, they’ve gone 1-13.

Before 1961, the NFL didn’t play 14 games. The schedule moved to 16 games in 1978 and to 17 in 2021.

Since moving from St. Louis in 1988, the Cardinals have 20 seasons with double-digit losses.