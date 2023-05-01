 Skip navigation
Top News
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Cardinals decline fifth-year option on Isaiah Simmons

  
Published May 1, 2023 03:17 PM
Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons will play out the fourth and final year of his rookie contract this season.

The Cardinals have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Simmons’ rookie deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That means Simmons will play this year with a cap hit of $6.574 million. The fifth-year option would have been a guaranteed salary of $12.722 million in 2024.

Simmons is slated to hit free agency in March of 2024. If he plays well in new head coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense, the Cardinals may try to work out a deal to keep him, but for now they’re ready to give him the chance to leave next year.