Cardinals designate James Conner to return from injured reserve

The Cardinals may have quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner back in the lineup against the Falcons this Sunday.

Barring any setbacks in practice this week, Murray is set for his first game action since he tore his ACL last season. Conner has also been dealing with a knee injury, albeit a less serious one.

Conner played the first five games this season before being placed on injured reserve. He’s eligible to come off the list this week and the Cardinals designated him for return on Wednesday.

Conner will be able to practice with the team this week and can be activated in time to play against Atlanta. He had 68 carries for 364 yards and two touchdowns before his injury.