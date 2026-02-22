 Skip navigation
Cardinals “devastated and heartbroken” by death of Rondale Moore

  
Published February 22, 2026 04:40 AM

NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore, who died on Saturday at the age of 25, was drafted by the Cardinals in 2021 and spent his first three NFL seasons in Arizona. The news of his death hit the Cardinals organization hard.

We are devastated and heartbroken by today’s news concerning Rondale Moore,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who loved him and had the privilege of knowing such a special person.”

Moore played three years for the Cardinals and had 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns, 52 carries for 249 yards and one touchdown, 22 punt returns for 182 yards and 13 kickoff returns for 291 yards.

In 2024 Moore was traded to the Falcons but missed the entire season with a knee injury. In 2025 he signed with the Vikings but again missed the entire season with a knee injury.