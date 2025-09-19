Cardinals don’t expect CB Will Johnson to play Sunday

The Cardinals are set to be thin at cornerback for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Second-round pick Will Johnson is listed as doubtful after missing practice all week with a groin injury. Johnson has played two-thirds of the team’s defensive snaps and he has recorded four tackles so far this season.

Johnson may not be the only corner to miss the game. Max Melton is listed as questionable because of a knee injury that limited him in practice all this week. The Cardinals also placed Garrett Williams on injured reserve, which leaves Denzel Burke and Kei’Trel Clark as the only healthy corners that have seen time this season.

Guard Will Hernandez (knee), left tackle Paris Johnson (knee), tight end Tip Reiman (foot), and linebacker Cody Simon (concussion) are also listed as questionable.