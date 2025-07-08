Cardinals fans will pay $2,500 and up for team-sponsored trip to game in Dallas

The Cardinals have found a new way to make money off their fans traveling to road games.

The team today unveiled a new program called Cardinals Premier Travel, in which the team will provide a private flight, two nights in a hotel, a team-sponsored tailgate and welcome reception, and other amenities. Packages will start at $2,500 per person.

“In recent years, the number of Cardinals fans who travel to support the team at road games has increased exponentially,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “To meet that clear demand, we are introducing Cardinals Premier Travel, which will offer fans an unprecedented opportunity to travel to games in comfort, style and convenience, just like the team.”

The program will start with the Cardinals’ Monday night game on November 3 at Dallas.

“Feedback from fans was clear that this was the No. 1 choice among the road games in 2025 and the expectation is to grow from this starting point,” Bidwill said.

Given how many rabid NFL fans travel to see their favorite teams on the road, it’s surprising that programs like this aren’t more commonplace. Teams know their fans are spending money on the road, and the logical next step for the NFL is for teams to get a share of that money.