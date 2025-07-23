 Skip navigation
Cardinals first-round DL Walter Nolen will miss time with calf injury

  
Published July 23, 2025 04:06 PM

The Cardinals begin training camp with three players sidelined as first-round defensive lineman Walter Nolen, pass rusher BJ Ojulari and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols will miss time.

Nolen injured a calf muscle, and coach Jonathan Gannon made it sound like a significant injury. Gannon said he was unsure whether Nolen might miss time in the regular season.

“Bilal won’t be out there coming back from the neck still. BJ won’t be out there coming back from the knee. And a new one that popped up is Walter hurt his calf training, so he’s going to miss some time,” Gannon said Wednesday. “All three of them are doing everything they can to get back on the field.”

Ojulari missed the 2024 season after tearing an ACL in training camp a year ago, while Nichols played six games before a stinger ended his season.