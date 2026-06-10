Cardinals fourth-rounder Kaleb Proctor could miss entire season with torn meniscus

Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor is at some risk of missing the entire 2026 season.

Head coach Mike LaFleur said at a Wednesday press conference that Proctor tore his meniscus during offseason workouts and is looking at an extended absence as he works his way back to playing condition.

“He’ll miss quite a bit of time if not — I don’t want to say absolute — the whole year,” LaFleur said.

Proctor was a fourth-round pick in April after playing his college ball at Southeastern Louisiana. He had 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks during the 2025 season.

LaFleur said some other players suffered minor injuries this spring, but none that should be issues when the team gets back together for training camp.