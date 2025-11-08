Cardinals G.M. Monti Ossenfort: When Kyler Murray’s healthy, we’ll assess starting QB

The Cardinals’ decision to put quarterback Kyler Murray on injured reserve this week sparked conversations about whether Murray will play for the team again and General Manager Monti Ossenfort didn’t offer any guarantees about that on Friday.

Murray has not played since Week 5 because of a foot injury and Ossenfort said that the team believes he will be able to come off that list before the season is over. For now, he said the team is “gonna do everything we can to get him in a good spot to help us out come later in the season once he’s completely healthy.”

Ossenfort stopped well short of saying that Murray is going to reclaim the starting job from Jacoby Brissett once that happens, however.

“When we put a guy on IR, that’s four weeks away,” Ossenfort said, via ArizonaSports.com. “A lot of things can happen between now and then. I think Jacoby has done a great job of leading our offense. We’re expecting more of the same moving forward. But Jacoby’s put himself in a good spot for where we’re going offensively. When Kyler gets healthy . . . we’ll assess when we get to that point.”

As discussed on PFT this week, Murray is already guaranteed $36.8 million for the 2026 season and he would have $19.5 million of his 2027 salary guaranteed if he is on the roster five days into the 2026 league year. That can be avoided by cutting him, but only if he’s healthy enough to pass a physical and an injury would also make it harder to trade Murray. That could incentivize the Cardinals to make an assessment that Brissett is the right man for the job even if Murray is healthy enough to play at some point before the 2025 season comes to an end.