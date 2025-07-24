 Skip navigation
Cardinals’ JJ Russell taken to hospital with head and neck injury

  
Cardinals linebacker JJ Russell was taken to the hospital after suffering an injury at practice today.

The Cardinals announced that Russell is being evaluated for a head and neck injury suffered in this afternoon’s practice. He was alert on the field and had movement in all his extremities.

Russell is now at a nearby hospital for further testing and evaluation.

The 26-year-old Russell signed with the Cardinals in May after playing for the Buccaneers from 2022 to 2024. Russell has primarily played special teams during his NFL career but started three games at linebacker in Tampa Bay last season.