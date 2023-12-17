Cardinals jump out to 7-0 lead over 49ers

The Cardinals didn’t need long to jump out to a lead at home on Sunday.

James Conner’s two-yard touchdown run capped a seven-play, 75-yard game-opening drive against the 49ers. Matt Prater’s extra point pushed the Cardinals lead to 7-0 with just over four minutes off the clock in Arizona.

The biggest play of the drive came on a Kyler Murray pass to tight end Trey McBride. McBride picked up 38 yards on the play and Murray moved the ball inside the 10-yard-line with a 12-yard run a couple of plays later.

The 49ers will now try to answer that score with one of their own.