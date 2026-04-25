Cardinals not ready to say whether Carson Beck will compete for starting QB job

Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Mike LaFleur want to hold off on any discussion of rookie quarterback Carson Beck competing for the starting job.

After taking Beck in the third round of the draft, Ossenfort and LaFleur avoided discussing whether he might be part of a three-way quarterback competition with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew.

“We just announced his name about a half hour ago. We just want to get him in the building,” Ossenfort said. “We’re excited to have great competition in that room and we’ll see how it shakes out.”

LaFleur said Beck would benefit from learning on the sideline, but also indicated that if he proves himself as the best quarterback on the team, then the best quarterback will play.

“It benefits anyone at any position to be able to sit back. Sometimes guys don’t have a choice because you have to put your best 22 on the field, so we’ll see where this all shakes out,” LaFleur said.

Ossenfort said the Cardinals got to know Beck well during the pre-draft process, watched his film from both Georgia and Miami, and think he provides good value as a third-round pick.

“We spent a lot of time with Carson, met him at the Combine, brought him in for a 30 visit, there was no shortage of tape on Carson,” Ossenfort said. “Carson played in a lot of big-game environments. Played in a lot of intense environments in the SEC . . . and then the highest stage he could play on in the National Championship Game.”

Next Beck will play on the biggest stage in football in the NFL, but he might not play right away.