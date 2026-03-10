Cardinals, OL Matt Pryor agree to one-year deal

The Cardinals are adding an experienced offensive lineman.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Arizona has agreed to a one-year deal with Matt Pryor.

Pryor spent the 2025 season with the Eagles, appearing in all 17 games with one start. He was on the field for 122 offensive snaps (12 percent) and 70 special teams snaps (16 percent).

In 2024, Pryor appeared in 17 games with 15 starts for the Bears.

A sixth-round pick in 2018, Pryor has played 109 games with 40 starts for the Eagles, Colts, 49ers, and Bears.