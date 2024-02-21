Cardinals part ways with VP of player personnel Quentin Harris

The Cardinals have made a move in their front office.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Arizona has parted ways with vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris.

Harris, 47, started with the Cardinals as a scout in 2008. He was promoted to director of pro scouting in 2013, director of player personnel in 2019, and VP of player personnel in 2021.

The Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as General Manager last year to replace longtime G.M. Steve Keim.

As a player, Harris entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2002 with Arizona and appeared in a total of 60 games with six starts.