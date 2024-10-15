 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals place Bilal Nichols, Matt Prater on injured reserve

  
Published October 15, 2024 04:54 PM

The Cardinals have placed a pair of players on injured reserve.

Arizona announced on Tuesday that defensive lineman Bilal Nichols and kicker Matt Prater on IR.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Nichols is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Nichols suffered a stinger for a second consecutive game during Sunday’s loss against the Cardinals.

Prater has been dealing with a knee injury, missing the last two games.

With Prater out, Chad Ryland has been signed to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad. He’s connected on 5-of-6 field goal attempts and 2-of-2 extra points this season.

Additionally, the Cardinals have released tight end Jordan Murray and offensive lineman Austen Pleasants from their practice squad.