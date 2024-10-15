Cardinals place Bilal Nichols, Matt Prater on injured reserve

The Cardinals have placed a pair of players on injured reserve.

Arizona announced on Tuesday that defensive lineman Bilal Nichols and kicker Matt Prater on IR.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Nichols is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Nichols suffered a stinger for a second consecutive game during Sunday’s loss against the Cardinals.

Prater has been dealing with a knee injury, missing the last two games.

With Prater out, Chad Ryland has been signed to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad. He’s connected on 5-of-6 field goal attempts and 2-of-2 extra points this season.

Additionally, the Cardinals have released tight end Jordan Murray and offensive lineman Austen Pleasants from their practice squad.