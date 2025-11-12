 Skip navigation
Cardinals place WRs Simi Fehoko, Zay Jones on injured reserve

  
November 12, 2025

The Cardinals officially placed wide receiver Simi Fehoko (arm) and Zay Jones (torn Achilles) on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Jones caught 12 passes for 183 yards in eight games this season, while Fehoko, a core special teams player, made seven tackles in 116 special teams snaps in eight games.

The Cardinals promoted wide receiver Andre Baccellia from the practice squad to the active roster and signed former Bills wide receiver Jalen Virgil to the practice squad.

With wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out after an appendectomy on Monday night, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Xavier Weaver and Baccellia are the healthy receivers on the 53-player roster for Sunday. Tejhuan Palmer, Jalen Brooks and Virgil are the wide receivers on the practice squad.

The Cardinals also re-signed cornerback Jaden Davis to the practice squad, with Max Melton and Will Johnson still dealing with injuries.