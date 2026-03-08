Cardinals re-sign Chad Ryland, Blake Gillikin

The Cardinals’ offseason coaching change won’t lead to a major change to their kicking game.

Mike Garafalo of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have reached agreement on new deals for kicker Chad Ryland and punter Blake Gillikin. Both players are signing one-year deals to remain in Arizona.

Ryland was 25-of-33 on field goals and 36-of-36 on extra points in his second season with the Cardinals. Ryland entered the league as a 2023 Patriots fourth-round pick.

Gillikin punted in the first five games of the 2025 season, but missed the rest of the year with a back injury. He has spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals and began his career with the Saints.