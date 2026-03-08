 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

crosby_new.jpg
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

crosby_new.jpg
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals re-sign Chad Ryland, Blake Gillikin

  
Published March 8, 2026 04:26 PM

The Cardinals’ offseason coaching change won’t lead to a major change to their kicking game.

Mike Garafalo of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have reached agreement on new deals for kicker Chad Ryland and punter Blake Gillikin. Both players are signing one-year deals to remain in Arizona.

Ryland was 25-of-33 on field goals and 36-of-36 on extra points in his second season with the Cardinals. Ryland entered the league as a 2023 Patriots fourth-round pick.

Gillikin punted in the first five games of the 2025 season, but missed the rest of the year with a back injury. He has spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals and began his career with the Saints.