Cardinals re-sign core special teams player Simi Fehoko

The Cardinals re-signed core special teams player Simi Fehoko in a one-year deal on Friday, the team announced.

Fehoko, 28, did not make the 53-player roster out of training camp last summer but re-signed to the practice squad. He later signed to the active roster before breaking an arm in Week 10 in a game against the Seahawks.

Despite playing only eight games in 2025, Fehoko had a career-high 116 special teams snaps and seven tackles. Offensively, he saw 37 snaps and did not see a target.

He returns to a wide receivers room with Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and newly signed Kendrick Bourne.

The Cowboys made him a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he played two seasons with the Cowboys and two with the Chargers before joining the Cardinals.