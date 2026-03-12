 Skip navigation
Cardinals re-sign DB Starling Thomas

  
Published March 12, 2026 04:23 PM

The Cardinals re-signed cornerback Starling Thomas V, the team announced Thursday.

Thomas, 26, missed all of last season when he tore his left ACL in a training camp practice. He posted on social media that he is sprinting over 20 mph.

Thomas tore his right ACL when he was in college.

He started 22 games in his first two seasons, the most of any undrafted player in the NFL in that time period, after the Cardinals claimed him off waivers in 2023 from Detroit. He played 75 percent of the defensive snaps.

Thomas has logged 85 tackles with 11 pass breakups.