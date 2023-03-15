 Skip navigation
Cardinals re-sign Ezekiel Turner

  
Published March 15, 2023 10:37 AM
The Cardinals announced a new deal with linebacker Ezekiel Turner on Wednesday.

It’s a one-year deal for Turner and no other terms were included in the announcement. The Cardinals also officially announced that guard Will Hernandez has re-signed with the team.

Turner has been with the Cardinals since 2018, which means Jonathan Gannon will be the third head coach he has played for in Arizona. Turner saw almost all of his playing time on special teams under the previous two regimes, but he did play a career-high 107 defensive snaps last season.

Turner has 22 tackles and a forced fumble in 64 career games. He also caught a pass for 26 yards during the 2020 season.