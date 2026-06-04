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Cardinals release K Josh Karty, sign DB Isaiah Oliver

  
Published June 4, 2026 04:07 PM

The Cardinals are down to one kicker on their 90-man roster.

Arizona announced the release of Josh Karty on Thursday afternoon. Chad Ryland is now the only kicker in Arizona.

Karty was claimed off of waivers from the Rams last season, but he never played in a game. He was 10-of-15 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points in eight games for the Rams in 2025.

The Cardinals also announced the signing of defensive back Isaiah Oliver. He appeared in 31 games for the Jets over the last two seasons and posted 112 tackles. He spent the 2023 season with the 49ers and spent five years with the Falcons after being drafted in the second round in 2018.