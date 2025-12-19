 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals rule out Paris Johnson, Jalen Thompson for Sunday

  
Published December 19, 2025 12:33 PM

The Cardinals will have to try to end their losing streak without the help of left tackle Paris Johnson.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Friday that Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Johnson will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

Gannon also ruled out safety Jalen Thompson for the second straight week. Thompson has a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals, who have lost their last six games, will also play without cornerback Max Melton (heel), left guard Evan Brown (personal), and cornerback Darren Hall (concussion). The full list of injury designations for a game between two teams that have already been eliminated from playoff contention will be released later on Friday.