Cardinals rule out Paris Johnson, Jalen Thompson for Sunday

The Cardinals will have to try to end their losing streak without the help of left tackle Paris Johnson.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Friday that Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Johnson will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

Gannon also ruled out safety Jalen Thompson for the second straight week. Thompson has a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals, who have lost their last six games, will also play without cornerback Max Melton (heel), left guard Evan Brown (personal), and cornerback Darren Hall (concussion). The full list of injury designations for a game between two teams that have already been eliminated from playoff contention will be released later on Friday.