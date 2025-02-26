Cardinals say they’re working on improvements after ranking dead last in NFLPA survey

The NFL Players Association’s survey found that the Cardinals are the worst team in the league to play for. The team says it’s trying to change that.

The NFLPA report card ranked teams in 11 different categories, and the Cardinals were in the bottom half of the league in 10 of them, including dead last for the quality of their locker room and training room.

“The Arizona Cardinals finish at the bottom of this year’s Report Card rankings,” the NFLPA said. “The top concern for many players is the need for an updated, modernized and expanded team facility. Nearly every space within the facility is described as too small, especially the team’s locker room. Many players also highlight non-construction related improvements that would enhance their workplace conditions, such as an upgraded food program with more variety and higher quality offerings, as well as pre-game sideline passes for their families.”

The Cardinals were quick to issue a statement about their failing grades and promise to make the facility a better place for players.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible environment, facilities and resources and to give our team the greatest opportunity to succeed,” the Cardinals’ statement said. “We are working hard to achieve that. Last season, we shared with our players the plans for a new training facility at the existing Tempe location with a targeted completion date of 2027. We have hired Rossetti, a leading architecture firm that has worked with a number of NFL teams on their new facilities, and the design process is underway. We will continue to explore all the other ways - large and small - that we can get better in every single area of our operation.”

The NFLPA report card is a valuable document for players heading into free agency. The Cardinals’ statement is a sign that teams recognize they can’t afford to be perceived as a bad place to play.