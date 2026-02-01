Cardinals set to hire Mike LaFleur as head coach

The last head coaching vacancy has been filled.

The Cardinals are hiring Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to be their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

LaFleur is set to have a five-year contract.

LaFleur — the younger brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur — had been with the Rams as OC since 2023. While he did not call plays for Los Angeles, as head coach Sean McVay performs that role, he did have a play-calling stint with the Jets from 2021-2022.

Mike LaFleur also spent plenty of time working under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. He was an offensive intern for the Browns in 2014 when Shanahan was the team’s offensive coordinator. He then followed Shanahan to the Falcons, serving as an offensive assistant while Shanahan was the club’s OC.

LaFleur became the 49ers’ passing game coordinator and receivers coach when Shanahan was hired as San Francisco’s head coach in 2017. He was the passing game coordinator from 2019-2020, following Robert Saleh to the Jets when he became the team’s head coach.

With the Cardinals selecting LaFleur, all 10 head coaching vacancies for the 2026 offseason have now been filled.

Mike and Matt LaFleur now also become the second pair of brothers as current head coaches, joining the Giants’ John Harbaugh and Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh.