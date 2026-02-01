 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals set to hire Mike LaFleur as head coach

  
Published February 1, 2026 03:04 PM

The last head coaching vacancy has been filled.

The Cardinals are hiring Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to be their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

LaFleur is set to have a five-year contract.

LaFleur — the younger brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur — had been with the Rams as OC since 2023. While he did not call plays for Los Angeles, as head coach Sean McVay performs that role, he did have a play-calling stint with the Jets from 2021-2022.

Mike LaFleur also spent plenty of time working under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. He was an offensive intern for the Browns in 2014 when Shanahan was the team’s offensive coordinator. He then followed Shanahan to the Falcons, serving as an offensive assistant while Shanahan was the club’s OC.

LaFleur became the 49ers’ passing game coordinator and receivers coach when Shanahan was hired as San Francisco’s head coach in 2017. He was the passing game coordinator from 2019-2020, following Robert Saleh to the Jets when he became the team’s head coach.

With the Cardinals selecting LaFleur, all 10 head coaching vacancies for the 2026 offseason have now been filled.

Mike and Matt LaFleur now also become the second pair of brothers as current head coaches, joining the Giants’ John Harbaugh and Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh.