Cardinals sign Blake Whiteheart from practice squad to take Zach Ertz’s roster spot

The Cardinals signed tight end Blake Whiteheart to the active roster from the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

Whiteheart, an undrafted rookie, has never played a regular-season game.

Tight end Zach Ertz officially went on injured reserve in a corresponding move. He will miss the next four games before becoming eligible to return.

Ertz, 32, strained a quadriceps Sunday.

He has 27 catches for 187 yards with a touchdown this season.

The Cardinals also have Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Geoff Swaim on their roster at the position.

The team also announced it has released safety K’Von Wallace and cornerback Quavian White from the practice squad.