 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
nbc_csu_watson_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
nbc_csu_watson_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals sign first-round DL Darius Robinson to his rookie deal

  
Published May 28, 2024 06:23 PM

The Cardinals signed first-round defensive lineman Darius Robinson to his four-year rookie contract with a fifth-year option, the team announced.

Robinson, the 27th overall pick, was the team’s second first-round selection.

The Cardinals have two unsigned draft picks left of their 12-player class, with third-round running back Trey Benson and fourth-round safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson having yet to agree to terms.

Robinson signed a guaranteed $13.9 million deal, with a $6.9 million signing bonus.

“Before your senior year, you think, ‘If I go in the first round you get this, this and this,’” Robinson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “But now, it’s pen to paper, and it’s real.

“I have three goals: Have fun, be better than the last time I was on tape, and respect and trust in my coaches and teammates as I earn a role in this organization.”

The Missouri product is part of a revamped defensive line room that includes free agent signees Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols. He hopes to contribute as a rookie after totaling 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 12 games last season.