Cardinals sign first-round DL Darius Robinson to his rookie deal

The Cardinals signed first-round defensive lineman Darius Robinson to his four-year rookie contract with a fifth-year option, the team announced.

Robinson, the 27th overall pick, was the team’s second first-round selection.

The Cardinals have two unsigned draft picks left of their 12-player class, with third-round running back Trey Benson and fourth-round safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson having yet to agree to terms.

Robinson signed a guaranteed $13.9 million deal, with a $6.9 million signing bonus.

“Before your senior year, you think, ‘If I go in the first round you get this, this and this,’” Robinson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “But now, it’s pen to paper, and it’s real.

“I have three goals: Have fun, be better than the last time I was on tape, and respect and trust in my coaches and teammates as I earn a role in this organization.”

The Missouri product is part of a revamped defensive line room that includes free agent signees Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols. He hopes to contribute as a rookie after totaling 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 12 games last season.