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Cardinals sign first-round pick Jeremiyah Love

  
Published May 8, 2026 01:10 PM

Add running back Jeremiyah Love to the list of 2026 first-round picks who have signed their first NFL contracts.

The Cardinals announced that Love has signed his four-year deal with the team on Friday. Love is guaranteed just over $53 million under the terms of the agreement and that is the most guaranteed money any running back in the league is due under their current contract.

Arizona has a fifth-year option on Love’s deal. A decision on exercising it will be due after Love’s third season.

Love led the nation in rushing, rushing touchdowns and overall offensive touchdowns in each of his final two years at Notre Dame. He’s expected to jump right into a major role in the Arizona offense to kick off his professional career.