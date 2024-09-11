Cardinals sign Julian Okwara to 53-man roster

The Cardinals added edge rusher Julian Okwara to their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Okwara will take the roster spot of tackle Jonah Williams, who was placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in the team’s season-opening loss to the Bills. Okwara was signed to the practice squad in Arizona after being released by the Eagles at the end of the summer.

Okwara was a 2020 third-round pick and he spent his entire career with the Lions before moving on this offseason. He had 54 tackles, nine sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The Cardinals also announced that they have signed former Texans tackle Charlie Heck to the practice squad.