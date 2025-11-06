 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign QB Jeff Driskel to their practice squad

  
Published November 6, 2025 12:40 PM

The Cardinals added a quarterback to their practice squad a day after placing Kyler Murray on injured reserve.

The team announced that they have signed Jeff Driskel. The move gives them a third quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett and Kedon Slovis.

Driskel also spent part of the 2023 season on the practice squad in Arizona, so he has familiarity with head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. He was signed by the Browns near the end of the season and made one start in Cleveland.

Driskel appeared in one game for the Commanders last season and has also seen regular season action for the Texans, Lions, and Bengals.