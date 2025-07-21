Cardinals sign UFL DL Kyon Barrs

The Cardinals signed defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, the team announced Monday.

Barrs played for the Arlington Renegades in the UFL this spring. He totaled 24 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.

Barrs entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent last year with Tennessee. He ended up in the Seahawks’ training camp, but they waived him before the start of the season.

He played collegiately at Arizona (2019-22) and USC (2023). While in college, Barrs appeared in 51 games, with 24 starts, and recorded 120 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks.