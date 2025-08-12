Cardinals sign WR Kelly Akharaiyi, place WR Trishton Jackson on IR

The Cardinals have made a pair of moves at receiver.

Arizona announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Kelly Akharaiyi and placed Trishton Jackson on injured reserve.

Jackson departed Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Chiefs with a thumb injury.

Akharaiyi joins the club as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State. He had a tryout with the Cardinals on Monday after a pair of short stints with the Bills this offseason.

Arizona is traveling to Denver for a joint practice on Thursday, followed by a preseason game on Saturday.