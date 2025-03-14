Cardinals sign WR Simi Fehoko to a one-year deal

The Cardinals signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Fehoko, 27, is a four-year veteran who has played 24 games with two starts in his career. He has 10 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

He appeared in a career-high eight games with two starts last season with the Chargers and had six receptions for 106 yards. Fehoko missed part of last season with an elbow injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Fehoko entered the league as a fifth-round selection of the Cowboys in 2021 and spent his first two seasons in Dallas. He played the past two seasons with the Chargers and appeared in 14 games with seven receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown in addition to three special teams tackles.

The Cardinals also made official the signing of defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson to a two-year deal.