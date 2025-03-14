 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals sign WR Simi Fehoko to a one-year deal

  
Published March 14, 2025 05:27 PM

The Cardinals signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Fehoko, 27, is a four-year veteran who has played 24 games with two starts in his career. He has 10 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

He appeared in a career-high eight games with two starts last season with the Chargers and had six receptions for 106 yards. Fehoko missed part of last season with an elbow injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Fehoko entered the league as a fifth-round selection of the Cowboys in 2021 and spent his first two seasons in Dallas. He played the past two seasons with the Chargers and appeared in 14 games with seven receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown in addition to three special teams tackles.

The Cardinals also made official the signing of defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson to a two-year deal.