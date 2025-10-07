 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals TE Tip Reiman headed to season-ending IR

  
Published October 6, 2025 10:09 PM

Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman’s second season is finished.

Reiman injured his right ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Titans, and coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Monday that Reiman is headed to season-ending injured reserve.

Travis Vokolek will take on Reiman’s blocking duties, with Elijah Higgins and Pro Bowler Trey McBride atop the depth chart in the tight ends room.

That’s a big loss,” Gannon said of Reiman, via Darren Urban of the team website. “You’ve got to overcome it. Full confidence in Trey and Elijah, and Travis has been playing extremely well on [special teams]. We’ve got to pick up the slack.”

Reiman finishes the season with three catches for 18 yards.