Cardinals TE Tip Reiman headed to season-ending IR

Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman’s second season is finished.

Reiman injured his right ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Titans, and coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Monday that Reiman is headed to season-ending injured reserve.

Travis Vokolek will take on Reiman’s blocking duties, with Elijah Higgins and Pro Bowler Trey McBride atop the depth chart in the tight ends room.

“That’s a big loss,” Gannon said of Reiman, via Darren Urban of the team website. “You’ve got to overcome it. Full confidence in Trey and Elijah, and Travis has been playing extremely well on [special teams]. We’ve got to pick up the slack.”

Reiman finishes the season with three catches for 18 yards.