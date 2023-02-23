 Skip navigation
Cardinals to hire Sam Siefkes as linebackers coach

  
Published February 23, 2023 05:05 AM
The Cardinals are set to bring on another defensive assistant for Jonathan Gannon’s first staff.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Arizona is hiring Sam Siefkes as its linebackers coach.

Siefkes was with the Vikings for the last two seasons. He spent 2021 as the club’s defensive quality control and assistant linebackers coach. In 2022, he was the assistant linebackers coach.

He’s spent most of his career coaching at the collegiate level, including at Wisconsin in 2015 and 2016.

Gannon noted on Wednesday that 29-year-old coordinator Nick Rallis will call Arizona’s defense this year .