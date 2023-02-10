 Skip navigation
Cardinals to interview Lou Anarumo again today

  
Published February 10, 2023 06:14 AM
nbc_pft_isaiahsimmonsintv_230209
February 9, 2023 01:35 PM
Arizona Cardinals' versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons joins the show to recap the team's performance last season and discuss what he's looking for in a new head coach.

The Cardinals have still not wrapped up all the interviews for their head-coaching vacancy.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is interviewing with the Cardinals again today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That the Cardinals are still interviewing coaches two days before the Super Bowl demonstrates what a drawn-out process this has been in Arizona. Sometimes teams wait until after the Super Bowl to name a new head coach because they’re planning to hire an assistant coach off the staff of one of the Super Bowl teams, but in the Cardinals’ case, they’re still in the interviewing phase.

How long it takes remains to be seen, but it would seem likely that the Cardinals will finally hire their head coach next week.