Cardinals to interview Monti Ossenfort, Joe Hortiz Friday

  
Published January 13, 2023 02:24 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams analyze where Sean Payton is likely to land, given the Cardinals, Texans and Broncos have permission to formally interview him beginning January 17.

The Cardinals’ General Manager search will continue with a pair of interviews on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz will both be meeting with the team. The Cardinals parted ways with Steve Keim, who had been on leave at the end of the season, earlier this week.

Ossenfort and Hortiz have both interviewed for other openings in recent years. Ossenfort worked for the Patriots for 15 years before joining the Titans three years ago and Hortiz has spent 25 years working for the Ravens.

The Cardinals have also interviewed internal candidates Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris, former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese, and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham for the opening.