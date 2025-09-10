 Skip navigation
Cardinals to place S Joey Blount on IR with neck injury

  
Published September 10, 2025 12:56 PM

Cardinals safety Joey Blount will not play again in 2025.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Blount is out for the year with a neck injury. He is set to be placed on injured reserve.

Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, Blount was in a neck brace after Sunday’s win over New Orleans.

Blount was on the field for 10 special teams snaps in the season opener. Last year, he appeared in 15 contests for Arizona, playing 70 percent of special teams snaps in games played.