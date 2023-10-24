Cardinals to place Zach Ertz on IR with quad strain
Published October 24, 2023 12:54 PM
The Cardinals won’t have tight end Zach Ertz for at least the next four games.
Ertz is going to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a quad strain against the Seahawks on Sunday, according to a report from NFL Media.
Ertz, 32, has recorded 27 catches for 187 yards with one touchdown so far this season.
He missed nearly half of the 2022 season due to a knee injury, catching 47 passes for 406 yards with four touchdowns.
The Cardinals also have Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, and Geoff Swaim on their roster at tight end.