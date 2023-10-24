Cardinals to place Zach Ertz on IR with quad strain

The Cardinals won’t have tight end Zach Ertz for at least the next four games.

Ertz is going to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a quad strain against the Seahawks on Sunday, according to a report from NFL Media.

Ertz, 32, has recorded 27 catches for 187 yards with one touchdown so far this season.

He missed nearly half of the 2022 season due to a knee injury, catching 47 passes for 406 yards with four touchdowns.

The Cardinals also have Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, and Geoff Swaim on their roster at tight end.