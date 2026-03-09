 Skip navigation
Cardinals to re-sign DL L.J. Collier

  
Published March 9, 2026 06:33 PM

The Cardinals are re-signing defensive lineman L.J. Collier to a one-year deal worth $2.5million, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Collier, 30, has spent the past three seasons in Arizona.

He entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2019, and spent his first four seasons in Seattle. Collier totaled 40 tackles, three sacks, five passes defensed and 13 quarterback hits in his time there.

Collier signed with the Cardinals before the 2023 season. He missed 16 games that season and 13 games in 2025.

In his career, Collier has played only 67 games with 32 starts. He has recorded 77 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits and seven passes defensed.