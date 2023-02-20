Cardinals to retain Jeff Rodgers as special teams coordinator

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has installed two young, inexperienced coordinators on offense and defense.

But Gannon is opting for a more seasoned special teams coordinator.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cardinals will retain assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers on Gannon’s staff in 2023.

Rodgers has been with the Cardinals since 2018 when he was hired to be Steve Wilks’ special teams coordinator. When Kliff Kingsbury became head coach in 2019, the club added assistant head coach to his title.

Rodgers has also been the special teams coordinator for the Panthers, Broncos, and Bears.