Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cardinals to retain Jeff Rodgers as special teams coordinator

  
Mike Florio shares why, of the head coaching openings, he would have been the least interested in Arizona, and Peter King says that he doesn't have much hope that the Kyler Murray situation can be turned around quickly.

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has installed two young, inexperienced coordinators on offense and defense.

But Gannon is opting for a more seasoned special teams coordinator.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cardinals will retain assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers on Gannon’s staff in 2023.

Rodgers has been with the Cardinals since 2018 when he was hired to be Steve Wilks’ special teams coordinator. When Kliff Kingsbury became head coach in 2019, the club added assistant head coach to his title.

Rodgers has also been the special teams coordinator for the Panthers, Broncos, and Bears.