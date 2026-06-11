 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jalencarter_260611.jpg
Carter’s situation ‘feels like a lowkey hold-in’
nbc_pft_brownsqbs_260611.jpg
Sanders ‘gaining ground’ in Browns QB competition
ajb_mpx_new.jpg
Examining ‘dysfunctional’ Hurts-AJB relationship

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jalencarter_260611.jpg
Carter’s situation ‘feels like a lowkey hold-in’
nbc_pft_brownsqbs_260611.jpg
Sanders ‘gaining ground’ in Browns QB competition
ajb_mpx_new.jpg
Examining ‘dysfunctional’ Hurts-AJB relationship

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals to sign TE Kenny Yeboah

  
Published June 11, 2026 02:34 PM

The Cardinals will have a new tight end on the roster when they report to training camp this summer.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they are signing Kenny Yeboah to their 90-man roster. The veteran tried out for the Chiefs at their minicamp this week, but he will head to Arizona rather than stick around Kansas City.

Yeboah spent four seasons with the Jets before joining the Lions last year. He went on injured reserve in August and did not play in any games during the regular season.

Yeboah had nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in 33 appearances for the Jets.