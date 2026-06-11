Cardinals to sign TE Kenny Yeboah

The Cardinals will have a new tight end on the roster when they report to training camp this summer.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they are signing Kenny Yeboah to their 90-man roster. The veteran tried out for the Chiefs at their minicamp this week, but he will head to Arizona rather than stick around Kansas City.

Yeboah spent four seasons with the Jets before joining the Lions last year. He went on injured reserve in August and did not play in any games during the regular season.

Yeboah had nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in 33 appearances for the Jets.