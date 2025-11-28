 Skip navigation
Cardinals won’t activate RB Trey Benson, rule out G Will Hernandez

  
November 28, 2025

Running back Trey Benson will not be returning to the Cardinals lineup in Week 13.

Benson has been designated to return from injured reserve, but head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Friday that Benson will not be activated ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. Benson has been out since Week 4 with a knee injury.

Emari Demercado has been out of practice this week, which leaves Bam Knight and Michael Carter as the likely backs against Tampa.

Gannon also said that right guard Will Hernandez will miss the game with hip and knee injuries. Rookie defensive tackle Walter Nolen was ruled out earlier this week with a knee injury.

While those three won’t play, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could be back after missing two games due to an appendectomy. Harrison has practiced both days this week and the team will issue all of their injury designations later in the day.