 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals WR Zay Jones out for year with a torn Achilles

  
Published November 10, 2025 04:59 PM

Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones will miss the rest of the season.

Jones left Sunday’s game and was almost immediately ruled out with an Achilles injury. On Monday, head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed that the injury was a tear and that Jones will be going on injured reserve.

Jones caught 12 passes for 183 yards in eight games for the Cardinals this season. He also played for Arizona in 2024 and previously played for the Jaguars, Raiders and Bills.

Gannon also said that the Cardinals expect Simi Fehoko to miss time with a wrist injury, so the Cardinals will be down a couple of wide receivers for the near future.