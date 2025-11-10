Cardinals WR Zay Jones out for year with a torn Achilles

Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones will miss the rest of the season.

Jones left Sunday’s game and was almost immediately ruled out with an Achilles injury. On Monday, head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed that the injury was a tear and that Jones will be going on injured reserve.

Jones caught 12 passes for 183 yards in eight games for the Cardinals this season. He also played for Arizona in 2024 and previously played for the Jaguars, Raiders and Bills.

Gannon also said that the Cardinals expect Simi Fehoko to miss time with a wrist injury, so the Cardinals will be down a couple of wide receivers for the near future.