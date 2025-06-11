Carlie Irsay-Gordon explains her habit of wearing a headset during games

In the days since Carlie Irsay-Gordon has become the principal owner of the Colts, many have pointed out that she has a habit of wearing a headset during games.

Maybe more owners should do it.

Via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, she explained the reasoning for the practice during a Tuesday press conference.

“I need to be able to say, ‘Is this person full of BS? Do they even know what they’re talking about?’” Irsay-Gordon said. “It is such a complex organism, a football team and how it operates. . . . You could say, ‘Oh, that person ran that route wrong.’ Then you learn, ‘Oh, someone tagged the wrong WR and it wasn’t really the player’s fault, it was the person that called it.

“I would suggest it for anyone else that has to pay coaches and GMs millions and millions of dollars. It helps you make a less expensive mistake, potentially.”

Some will chafe at the idea of an owner being that involved. But look at it this way. If they’re going to be involved in making big decisions —and they will be — they need to be putting in the work.

Ask yourself this question. Which makes more sense, hobnobbing in the luxury suite during games or standing on the sideline and directly monitoring the game?

We’ve also seen several photos of Irsay-Gordon with a call sheet during games. Again, it’s good. it shows a commitment to making the effort to understand how the complicated football sausage is made by putting her hands in the bowl and picking through the ingredients.