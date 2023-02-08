 Skip navigation
Carlos Dunlap: Joe Burrow is the future of the NFL

  
Published February 8, 2023 04:23 AM
If Michael Holley and Michael Smith labeled Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow as the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird of the NFL, who will Charles Robinson pick as the other quarterbacks in this 80s NBA comparison?

The Chiefs were able to end a three-game losing streak against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game, but Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap doesn’t think that changes anything about Burrow’s prospects in the coming years.

Dunlop was Burrow’s teammate in 2020 before the Bengals dealt him to the Seahawks and he faced him twice this season, so he’s seen the quarterback from multiple vantage points over the last few seasons. Dunlap’s gotten the same kind of chance to see Patrick Mahomes and said this week that he’s seen enough from both to know that Burrow is the only quarterback in Mahomes’ class as the NFL moves into the future.

“He’s the future of the NFL,” Dunlap said, via Geoff Hobson of the Bengals website. Next to Pat Mahomes, who else? Future is his.”

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo shares Dunlap’s view of where things are going for Burrow. He complimented the quarterback’s “killer instinct” and called him “a young Tom Brady” while talking about how much respect he has for Burrow as a player.

The Chiefs will see the Bengals at least once next season and no one will be surprised if there’s a third straight playoff matchup before all is said and done.